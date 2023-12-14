Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to abandon non-constructive approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia should abandon non-constructive approaches such as imposing conditions for signing a peace treaty, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Armenian officials' recent statements on the 'observance of three principles,' 'withdrawal of troops from the border,' and 'international guarantee mechanism' for signing the peace treaty demonstrate that this country is not interested in signing the treaty and is delaying the process with various artificial obstacles,” the Community noted.

“This appears to be tied to an increase in the amount of weaponry acquired from foreign countries, particularly France, as well as the European Union mission in this country, which offers Armenia hope,” added the Community.

News.Az