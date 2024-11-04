Western military assistance to Ukraine tops 100 bln euros: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military assistance to Ukraine from the United States and Europe surpassed 100 billion euros, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said, News.Az reports.

"As of August 31, 2024, the US has provided 56.8 billion euros worth of military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, military assistance to Ukraine from European states total 54.6 billion euros," he said at a news conference in Kyiv with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

News.Az