WHO rep in Azerbaijan: COVID-19 to remain on agenda throughout year

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will remain on agenda throughout the year, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remarks Thursday during the presentation ceremony of the REACT-C19 project aimed at strengthening the fight against the pandemic.

According to her, the virus has spread in countries with both hot and cold climate.

“So far, we can’t provide any information on how long the coronavirus pandemic will last. It would be incorrect to state the exact dates; the reasons for the spread of the virus are still unknown,” she added.

