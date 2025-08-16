Wildfires rage across Southern Europe amid record heat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Southern Europe is facing a devastating wave of wildfires as record-breaking temperatures scorch the region, forcing evacuations, claiming lives, and prompting multiple arson arrests.

Spain has emerged as the epicenter, with temperatures surpassing 45 °C, drying landscapes, and fueling fires that have burned approximately 148,000 hectares this year — more than a quarter of the EU’s total burned area. At least seven people, including firefighters, have died, and around 9,500 residents have been evacuated. Authorities have arrested ten people for arson since June, and Spain has requested aerial firefighting support from European partners, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In Portugal, nearly 1,000 firefighters battled a blaze near the mountain village of Piodao, while another fire in northern Vila Real, which lasted 11 days, has been brought under control. Greece has seen intense fires near Patras and on islands including Chios and Zakynthos, displacing thousands and overwhelming emergency services, with more than 5,000 firefighters and 33 aircraft involved in containment.

Turkey also faced multiple wildfires, including a large blaze in Canakkale province, which temporarily closed the local airport and the Dardanelles Strait. Additional wildfire-related deaths were reported in Albania and Spain’s Catalonia region. In Montenegro, one soldier died and another was injured while operating a water tanker in the Kuci mountains.

Scientists warn that rising global temperatures are making the Mediterranean hotter and drier, intensifying the wildfire risk each year.

News.Az