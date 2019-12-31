World Azerbaijanis mark Solidarity Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis is marked today, APA reports.

The foundation of the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis was laid late in December 1989 in Nakhchivan when the border between USSR and Iran was destroyed.

The Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis plays an effective role in building relations between Azerbaijanis dispersed across the world and in the process of creating unity and solidarity among them. The celebration of this day has already turned into a moral necessity for Azerbaijanis in more than 70 countries worldwide. Azerbaijanis living on both sides of the River Aras had already shown the world being of the same national identity when they on the last days of the collapse of the USSR marched to the border between the two totalitarian states (USSR and Iran) and tore down the barbed wire, calling for unity day and night. The Day of Solidarity is symbolic of this ambition of unity.

On December 16, 1991, Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Heydar Aliyev, taking into account the importance of the world Azerbaijanis' uniting, declared December 31 as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

Later, in 1992, the Azerbaijani Parliament officially declared December 31 as a state holiday – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

