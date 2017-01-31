World Bank mission to pay visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Bank’s (WB) next monitoring mission for “Progressive justice services and modern judicial infrastructure project” will arrive in Azerbaijan on February 1.

Report informs that the mission's travel will end on February 10.

The project team headed by Amitabha Mukherjee will have number of meetings in Justice Ministry and law enforcement agencies.

Last trip of the mission to Azerbaijan was on June 8-20, 2016.

Notably, about 30 court buildings and complexes have been projected, 11 court buildings supplied with state-of-the-art ICT equipment have been constructed and provided for use within joint projects for modernization of justice system implemented during 2006-2014.

