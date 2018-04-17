Yerevan: Rally kicks off at Republic Square

+ ↺ − 16 px

A rally kicked off at Republic Square, the central square of Armenia’s capital city Yerevan, news.am reports.

As it was noted earlier, the head of “My Step” initiative, MP Nikol Pashinyan whose supporters are surrounding the buildings of state institutions called to gather at 6:30 pm at Republican Square.

Earlier it was reported that Armenian opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan has announced the start of a national velvet revolution.

News.Az

