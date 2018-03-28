Yandex metrika counter

Zakir Hasanov visits Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara

  • Politics
  • Share
Zakir Hasanov visits Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara

On March 28, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The Minister of Defense paid tribute and laid a wreath at the monument to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      