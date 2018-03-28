Zakir Hasanov visits Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara
On March 28, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
The Minister of Defense paid tribute and laid a wreath at the monument to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.
