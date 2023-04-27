Zangazur corridor extremely important for dev't of transport in region - OTS SecGen says

Zangazur corridor is an extremely important project for the development of transport links in the region, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the panel discussion as part of the second Tashkent International Investment Forum (ТIIF-2023), News.az reports.

"The opening of the Zangazur corridor will create new opportunities for regional cooperation, connectivity and obtaining numerous new socio-economic and geopolitical benefits," he said.

Omuraliev said that the OTS pays great attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan in as part of the development of the Middle Corridor.

The secretary general also expressed hope for strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of the use of digital solutions in transit procedures.

Tashkent International Investment Forum is a large-scale dialogue platform for the entire Central Asian region, which allows presenting the investment potential of Uzbekistan to international investment and business communities.

The forum is aimed to attract big foreign investments, financial and economic organizations, and companies interested in integrating into the dynamically developing market of Uzbekistan.

ТIIF-2023 is attended by over 2,500 people from the US, UK, Türkiye, China, India, Egypt, EU, CIS, Southeast Asia, and Middle East countries. For comparison, last year more than 1,500 people applied for participation.

This year, a plenary session, as well as 28-panel sessions and round tables, a number of ceremonies for signing major investment agreements and trade contracts, discussions on current topics in the business world, including investment sector development trends, digitalization of financial institutions, and modern monetary-credit policy with participation of more than 150 speakers, are expected to be held.

The second forum will last until April 28, 2023.

