Zelensky, Erdogan discuss potential four-party summit to advance Ukraine peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way summit involving the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye, and the United States.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy on Friday described their exchange as a “good and very substantive conversation,” during which he thanked Türkiye for its “principled stance in supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty” of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

He noted that the prisoner exchange achieved during peace talks in Istanbul was “important,” but emphasized that further progress requires a ceasefire. “The killings must stop,” he said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine and Türkiye were evaluating the conditions under which Kyiv would agree to a second round of talks in Istanbul. “We share the view that this meeting cannot and should not be empty,” he said.

They also discussed Türkiye’s participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

“I’m grateful for the steps and ideas that can bring the necessary results,” Zelenskyy said.

On Friday, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said that Erdogan and Zelenskyy spoke over the phone.

The Turkish president told his Ukrainian counterpart that holding talks at the leadership level between Ukraine and Russia after negotiations between delegations will benefit the peace process, a directorate statement said.

Erdogan added that Türkiye would continue its efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

The first round of talks hosted by Türkiye in May led to a large-scale prisoner swap, but no ceasefire agreement. Russia and Ukraine are expected to send delegations to Istanbul again for further negotiations.

News.Az