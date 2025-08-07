Zelenskyy, Macron discuss coordinated response to Ukraine crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to align their positions on key security issues concerning Europe, particularly in light of recent talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and other Western leaders.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Zelenskyy said he shared Ukraine’s stance on the current security landscape and highlighted the importance of maintaining a unified European approach, News.Az reports.

Macron, in turn, updated him on discussions he had with other leaders throughout the day.

"I spoke with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

I shared with him Ukraine’s perspective on yesterday’s conversation with President Trump and our European colleagues. Emmanuel informed about his contacts with other leaders, those that had already taken place earlier in the day and those still planned. We are coordinating our positions and we equally see the need for a common European view on key security issues for Europe.

Much depends – both now and in the long term – on the prudence and effectiveness of each step taken by Europe and America. We agreed that the work at both the advisor and leader levels must deliver results. We remain mindful of the need for a real ceasefire. Ukraine is ready for it, and there has been no clear public response from Russia yet. The near future must show what the consequences will be if Russia continues to drag out the war and disrupt constructive efforts. We agreed to further discuss with the President of France the outcomes of both my conversations and his with other leaders throughout the day. Thank you!"

News.Az