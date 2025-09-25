Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss next steps and U.S.-backed PURL weapons program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte “coordinated their positions and agreed on the next joint steps,” the Presidential Office announced.

Talks also focused on the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program, a Trump-backed initiative under which U.S. weapons are sold to NATO allies, who then transfer arms to Ukraine, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

According to the Presidential Office, contributions to the program have already reached $2.1 billion in just two months since its launch.

Rutte emphasized that expanding PURL — through increased funding and wider NATO participation — remains a priority for the alliance.

