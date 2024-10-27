Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will need to combat North Korea in Europe.

The deployment of several thousand North Korean troops in the Russo-Ukrainian War marks a perilous new phase of the conflict, challenging Western commitment to upholding Ukraine's territorial integrity.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to put more pressure on Russia and support his country more in the wake of the North Korean military’s likely entry into the war against Ukraine in the coming days, News.Az reports.This development marks an unprecedented escalation in Russia’s war against Ukraine, as North Korea’s likely entry would represent the first direct involvement of an Asian military power in a European conflict in modern times. The deployment of several thousand North Korean troops to Russia’s Kursk Oblast not only violates multiple UN resolutions but also signals a dangerous new phase of international conflict, potentially reshaping global military alliances and testing Western resolve to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity.Zelenskyy added that ”these are conditions in which the absence of stronger decisions by partners in support of Ukraine only encourages Putin to invest further in terror.”The President of Ukraine once again cited his Victory Plan as a way of stopping the war at this moment in time.

News.Az