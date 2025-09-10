Zelenskyy warns of dangerous escalation after Russian strike hits factory in Khmelnytskyi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces struck a civilian sewing workshop in Volochysk, Khmelnytskyi region, on Wednesday, injuring three people. Rescuers are currently working at the site.

The attack was part of a massive Russian strike involving around 415 drones of various types and more than 40 cruise and ballistic missiles targeting 15 regions of Ukraine. One person was killed in Zhytomyr region, Zelenskyy confirmed, offering condolences to the victim’s family, News.Az reports, citing Zelenskyy's official Telegram channel.

The president also warned of a serious escalation after at least eight Russian-Iranian Shahed drones entered Polish airspace during the assault.

“This is an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe,” Zelenskyy said. “It was not a single drone that could be dismissed as an accident, but at least eight combat drones heading toward Poland, into NATO’s airspace.”

He stressed that Moscow always tests “the limits of what is possible” and pushes further if there is no strong response.

“The Russians must feel the consequences. They must understand the war cannot be expanded and must be ended,” Zelenskyy said, calling for stronger, coordinated action from Ukraine’s partners.

He urged the EU, Poland, the U.S., and other allies to provide more weapons and impose tougher sanctions on both Russia and its partners.

“The pause on sanctions has gone on too long,” Zelenskyy added. “Delays only mean more brutal attacks. The answer must be strong, and it can only be a joint response.”

News.Az