Zuma’s daughter quits parliament amid Russia claims

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, has resigned from parliament as she faces an investigation into allegations that she lured 17 South Africans to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine. Her resignation was confirmed by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, which said the decision was voluntary and aimed at helping efforts to bring the stranded men home.

Police opened a probe after Zuma-Sambudla’s half-sister accused her and two others of tricking the men with promises of security training in Russia before they were handed over to a mercenary group in the Donbas region. Several of the recruited men are reported to be members of the extended Zuma family, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Zuma-Sambudla did not speak at the party’s press briefing and has not publicly responded to the accusations. She is already on trial for unrelated terrorism-related charges linked to violent unrest in 2021, during which she has pleaded not guilty.

South Africa’s government says it is working to secure the safe return of the men trapped in Ukraine, while also investigating who recruited them. Other countries, including Jordan, have recently raised concerns about their citizens being drawn into Russia’s ranks. Ukrainian officials say Russia has recruited thousands of foreign fighters from more than 100 countries.

