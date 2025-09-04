Allahshukur Pashazade elected co-president of influential international organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, has been elected Co-President of Religions for Peace, the world’s largest interfaith organization, and a member of its World Council. The Caucasus Muslims Board confirmed the news to Report.

His election follows his previous membership in the Board of Directors of the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) and the Muslim Council of Elders, further underscoring Azerbaijan’s growing role as a global hub for intercivilizational and interfaith dialogue, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Founded in 1970, Religions for Peace unites diverse faith communities worldwide in efforts to promote peace. At the organization’s World Council conference held in Istanbul on July 29, 2025, Pashazade was officially elected Co-President. Following the decision, the head of the organization sent a formal letter to the Caucasus Muslims Board.

News.Az