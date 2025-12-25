Survivors seek justice year after Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash killed 38

Survivors and relatives are seeking justice as the first anniversary approaches of the Azerbaijan Airlines crash that killed 38 people after a Russian air defence missile struck next to it mid-flight, causing critical damage, News.az reports, citing Euronews.

On 25 December 2024, 38 people died and 29 others were injured when Flight 8432 crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan while en route from Baku to the Russian city of Grozny.

After it emerged that a Russian air defence missile over Grozny caused the crash, the Kremlin initially denied involvement.

However, Baku and President Ilham Aliyev maintained Moscow's responsibility based on the results of initial investigations and witness testimonies, until Russian President Vladimir Putin finally admitted its role in the crash in October of this year.

The incident was the first aviation disaster of this magnitude in the airline's history, with the heroics of the pilots, both of whom were killed in the incident, preventing a bigger death toll.

Among the survivors was Zulfugar Asadov, who had worked as a flight attendant for 36 years and now works as an inspector. Each day, he visits a memorial with photographs of colleagues who lost their lives.

"Recently, we visited the city of Aktau and went to the site of the incident. I was deeply affected when I saw those places. It felt as though I was reliving the events of that day," Asadov said.

"This accident left a deep mark on my life. I realised more clearly how valuable human life is. My perspective on many things has changed – what once seemed ordinary now feels far more important."

Asadov recalled the atmosphere on board in the moments leading up to the crash.

"The emergency training we received as flight attendants, along with the ability to act properly under stress, helped me remain calm," he said. "I tried to put my emotions aside and focused on being as helpful as I could."

'Justice to prevail'

Surviving passengers said they heard an explosion followed by what looked like shrapnel hitting the plane and damaging the fuselage.

The Azerbaijani government revealed that the aircraft was struck by fragments from a Russian air-defence missile which exploded next to the aircraft mid-flight, causing fatal damage.

One day after the crash, Azerbaijani government sources told Euronews that the damaged aircraft had not been allowed to land at any Russian airport despite the pilots' requests, forcing it to cross the Caspian Sea and towards Kazakhstan.

Moscow initially denied any involvement and suggested the crash was possibly caused by a bird strike. Putin later apologised for the tragic crash but stopped short of acknowledging responsibility.

Almost one year on, the Russian president admitted that Russia's air defences alerted to possible Ukrainian drones above the Chechen capital were responsible for shooting down the aircraft, offering compensation.

Hamlet Ismayilov's son Ismayil was among those killed in the crash. He was 38.

"Videos appeared on YouTube and other sources suggest that this plane was shot down intentionally," Ismayilov said.

"A year has passed since the incident, and we believe that those responsible will soon be identified and brought to justice. The relatives of the victims, as well as those who survived, continue to wait for justice to prevail."