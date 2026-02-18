Yandex metrika counter

Russian drones strike residential areas in Mykolaiv

Russian drones strike residential areas in Mykolaiv
Photo: Getty Images

Russian Shahed-type drones struck Ukraine’s Mykolaiv city on the morning of February 18, damaging residential houses in private housing areas, local officials said.

According to the city’s mayor, damage to homes has been confirmed, but no casualties have been reported so far, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Ukrainian authorities said drone groups had been detected moving toward the Mykolaiv region overnight, approaching the area from the south. Air defense systems were activated as the threat developed.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Officials also reported overnight strikes involving guided aerial bombs in other regions of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv.

Mykolaiv region has frequently come under attack during the war, with previous strikes causing infrastructure damage, power outages, and civilian casualties.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      