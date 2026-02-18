Russian drones strike residential areas in Mykolaiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Shahed-type drones struck Ukraine’s Mykolaiv city on the morning of February 18, damaging residential houses in private housing areas, local officials said.

According to the city’s mayor, damage to homes has been confirmed, but no casualties have been reported so far, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Ukrainian authorities said drone groups had been detected moving toward the Mykolaiv region overnight, approaching the area from the south. Air defense systems were activated as the threat developed.

Officials also reported overnight strikes involving guided aerial bombs in other regions of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv.

Mykolaiv region has frequently come under attack during the war, with previous strikes causing infrastructure damage, power outages, and civilian casualties.

News.Az