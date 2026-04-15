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Energy Agency
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The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that limited access to verify nuclear material in Iran raises concerns about potential nuclear proliferation.05 Jun 2026-00:55
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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Agency of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy discussed expanding cooperation in the nuclear sector.08 May 2026-11:21
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An employee of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, controlled by Russian forces, was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack, the Russian-installed management of the station said in a Telegram post on Monday."A driver was killed today when a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone struck the transport department at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the post said.27 Apr 2026-14:01
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Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev and Mongolia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Damdinnyam Gongor discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy and the uranium industry.21 Apr 2026-11:02
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Rising tensions in the Middle East are no longer viewed solely as a short term geopolitical shock.21 Apr 2026-10:28
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North Korea has made "very serious" advances in its abilities to turn out nuclear weapons, with the probable addition of a new uranium enrichment facility, as it stepped up activity at a key complex, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.15 Apr 2026-11:30
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