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Era
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Saudi Arabia has announced the discovery of a collection of Abbasid-era gold jewellery at the Dariyah archaeological site in the Qassim region, highlighting the area’s historical significance along ancient trade and pilgrimage routes.20 May 2026-15:36
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Germany has unveiled its first official military strategy, marking a major shift in the country’s defence policy as Berlin seeks to reduce dependence on the United States and strengthen Europe’s ability to deter Russian threats. The new doctrine was presented by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on April 22 and reflects growing security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.18 May 2026-09:31
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Central Asia is increasingly emerging as one of the world’s most intriguing and fastest growing tourism frontiers as governments seek to transform the historic Silk Road region into a major international travel destination through infrastructure modernization, visa reforms, cultural promotion, and regional connectivity projects.15 May 2026-13:25
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A forum titled “Strengthening the Role of Youth in the Postcolonial Era” is being held in Baku, bringing together representatives from 17 countries.01 May 2026-10:21
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Scientists have discovered seven uniquely preserved human footprints at a site nicknamed Alathar in Saudi Arabia’s Nefud Desert, dating back approximately 115,000 years.26 Apr 2026-16:48
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Shohei Ohtani continues to look nearly untouchable on the mound-but even he couldn’t do it all on Wednesday night.23 Apr 2026-09:04
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A record-breaking surge in clean power met all of the world's new electricity demand in 2025, effectively halting the growth of fossil fuel generation.22 Apr 2026-09:44
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Abortion numbers in Czechia have fallen to historic lows, but increasingly sharp political rhetoric and rival street demonstrations in Prague this weekend proved that growing tensions over reproductive rights remain.14 Apr 2026-14:33
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Editor’s note: Moses Becker is a special political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specializes in interethnic and interreligious relations. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.14 Apr 2026-13:35
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World Quantum Day is a global annual celebration held on April 14 to promote public awareness and understanding of quantum science and technology. It was launched by a network of scientists from more than 65 countries and has quickly grown into a worldwide movement involving researchers, educators, companies, and policymakers.14 Apr 2026-10:13
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