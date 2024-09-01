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Fire Incident
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A fire broke out on the grounds of Almaty Zoo during the night of June 9, prompting an emergency response from firefighting services.09 Jun 2026-14:42
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A woman opened fire in a residential courtyard in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynsky district following a confrontation with a local resident, leaving one man injured, police said.18 May 2026-11:59
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Nine fire appliances, plus a high-reach vehicle and other specialist appliances, remain at the scene of a disused office building, Westholme, on the Woodend Hospital.14 Apr 2026-10:41
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A 75-year-old passenger was killed when a fire broke out in two coaches of the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express early Monday in Andhra Pradesh, police said.29 Dec 2025-13:27
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At least 20 people lost their lives when a bus caught fire in Rajasthan on Tuesday, as reported by officials and local media.15 Oct 2025-19:47
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A salvage crew is expected to reach the site early next week where a cargo ship transporting roughly 3,000 vehicles to Mexico caught fire off the coast of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.08 Jun 2025-01:27
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As many as nine people were killed and four others injured following a large fire at a cooking oil factory near Jakarta, Indonesia's largest city, an official said on Saturday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.02 Nov 2024-14:14
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At least 16 people died in a fire at a shopping mall in southern China, state media reported on Wednesday.18 Jul 2024-09:12
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