Drone strike cuts power across Sudan as war intensifies

Drone strikes on a key power plant in eastern Sudan have plunged major cities, including Khartoum and Port Sudan, into widespread blackouts, underscoring the growing intensity of the country’s civil war.

Officials said the Atbara power facility, controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), was hit by drones blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Two civil defence workers were killed while trying to extinguish the blaze, and others were injured when a second strike hit the site, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The attack is part of a broader escalation in drone warfare that has increasingly targeted civilian infrastructure. More than 100 civilians have been killed in recent drone strikes across Sudan’s Kordofan region, including deadly attacks on a kindergarten, hospital, and UN peacekeepers.

Sudan’s conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands and triggered what the United Nations calls the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Over 14 million people have been displaced, while attacks on hospitals, power stations, and aid workers continue to worsen conditions for civilians.

