Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery units fulfill firing tasks - VIDEO

Under the training plan for 2024, rocket and artillery units of the Azerbaijani Land Forces accomplished firing tasks.

Based on the plan, the units mobilized from their permanent deployment locations to assembly areas, where they took firing positions, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az. During an exercise simulating real combat conditions, the tasks of detecting imaginary enemy targets and destroying them with precise fire were accomplished.The primary focus of the exercise is to enhance the command and control capabilities of the units, to increase the knowledge and skills of military personnel, to plan activities during combat operations and to foster interoperability with other types of troops.

News.Az