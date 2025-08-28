Seattle Sounders to face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 final

+ ↺ − 16 px

The stage is set for the Leagues Cup 2025 final, with Seattle Sounders FC hosting Inter Miami CF at Lumen Field on Sunday, August 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the clash live on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass and Apple TV+, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It marks the third straight year the tournament has produced an all-MLS final. With both clubs advancing, Major League Soccer has already secured all three available spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup through the competition.

Seattle will look to capitalize on home advantage against Lionel Messi’s Miami side, in what promises to be one of the year’s biggest matches in North American soccer.

