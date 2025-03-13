- News
- Mid-2026
Tag:
Mid-2026
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A Ryanair flight from Marrakech, Morocco, to Barcelona, Spain, was forced to make an emergency landing at Fez‑Saïss Airport after a passenger’s disruptive behavior made it unsafe to continue.14 Jan 2026-12:05
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A British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Belfast was forced to make an emergency landing in Manchester on Saturday morning after a “suspected technical issue,” causing a four-hour delay for passengers.30 Jul 2025-13:35
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Torrential rain continued to batter eastern Australia on Thursday, exacerbating the region's ongoing flood crisis.22 May 2025-11:05
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