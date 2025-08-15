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China's PLA conducts naval patrols in South China Sea
13 Apr 2026-09:52
Five policemen killed, vehicle burned in Kohat attack
24 Feb 2026-12:39
China conducts naval, air patrols near Scarborough Shoal
31 Jan 2026-12:10
Minnesota governor says Trump officials lied about Border Patrol shooting
25 Jan 2026-13:20
Syrian-American patrol attacked while meeting Interior Ministry representative
14 Dec 2025-12:00
US arrests over 130 in first 48 hours of Charlotte immigration operation
18 Nov 2025-09:13
Thailand demands apology from Cambodia over landmine incident
12 Nov 2025-10:40
Russian strategic bombers conduct long-range flight over Sea of Japan
24 Oct 2025-15:49
Ukraine destroys Russian patrol boat in Black Sea using drone-guided laser
21 Aug 2025-10:59
Apopka High School on lockdown amid police activity
15 Aug 2025-16:18
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