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The U.S. government is throwing its full weight behind Bolivia's newly formed government as the South American nation grapples with its deepest economic crisis in 40 years.05 Jun 2026-09:10
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The resignation of Bolivia's Defence Minister Marcelo Salinas comes at a critical moment for the South American nation, which is grappling with weeks of anti government protests, economic tensions and a growing political confrontation between the administration of President Rodrigo Paz and opposition groups linked to former President Evo Morales.03 Jun 2026-04:33
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Bolivia has been pushed to the edge of a severe public health and political collapse after five weeks of unrelenting nationwide transit blockades forced the six-month-old administration of President Rodrigo Paz to flee the seat of government.02 Jun 2026-17:53
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Bolivia is facing a deepening political crisis as widespread protests and road blockades bring the administrative capital under siege, less than six months after President Rodrigo Paz took office.20 May 2026-12:39
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At least six people have been killed and 14 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in western Bolivia, authorities said.15 Apr 2026-02:58
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Centrist Rodrigo Paz emerged victorious in Bolivia’s presidential runoff on Sunday, defeating conservative rival Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis in a generation — a factor that helped bring an end to nearly two decades of leftist governance.20 Oct 2025-09:37
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