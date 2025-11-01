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Petersburg
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In a restored factory outside St Petersburg, a Soviet-era watch brand is experiencing an unexpected revival—helped by sanctions, nostalgia, and even a public appearance by Vladimir Putin.
20 Apr 2026-15:33
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A gruesome crime has shocked St. Petersburg, where the dismembered body of a 17-year-old teenager was discovered. According to media reports, the killing was allegedly orchestrated by a 16-year-old schoolgirl.24 Mar 2026-09:21
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Officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in St. Petersburg have prevented what authorities described as a planned terrorist attack targeting a senior Russian military official.26 Feb 2026-15:34
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Estonian authorities have detained a container ship sailing toward Russia after suspecting it may be linked to smuggling activity, officials said.04 Feb 2026-12:40
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South Korean automaker Hyundai is not in a position to repurchase its former manufacturing plant in Russia due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the matter, as a buyback option is set to expire next month.29 Dec 2025-15:46
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s plane was reportedly forced to divert to an alternate airfield after Moscow’s airspace was closed.11 Dec 2025-11:15
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Ukrainian drones struck one of Russia’s largest and most advanced oil refineries overnight on October 4, igniting a fire at the facility in Kirishi, located in the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg.04 Oct 2025-11:14
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Pulkovo Airport, the second-largest airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, confirmed on Friday that its official website had been hacked.19 Sep 2025-12:40
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