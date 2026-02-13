Georgia to crack down on illegal migrants, prime minister vows

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has promised to “completely rid the country of illegal migrants” and to safeguard citizens’ interests and the national economy amid a rising influx of foreigners, according to a video statement released on Monday.

“First and foremost, we are strengthening the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which over the past year has deported more illegal migrants than in the previous ten years combined. Reinforcing the department will allow us, within a few years, to completely eliminate illegal migrants, whose number currently exceeds 20,000,” Kobakhidze said, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

The prime minister also highlighted constitutional measures in place since 2017 prohibiting foreigners from buying agricultural land. He added that from 1 March 2026, Georgia will significantly tighten employment rules for foreign citizens without a residence permit.

“This will enable us to properly protect the interests of both the country’s economy and our citizens. The government assumes full responsibility for the effective implementation of this law,” Kobakhidze said.

He further emphasised the protection of Georgia’s identity. “Safeguarding and preserving the national and religious identity of Georgia is one of our most important national objectives, and the government will do everything possible to achieve it,” he added.

According to preliminary data from the 2024 census, foreign citizens make up 6.6% of Georgia’s total population, or roughly 257,000 people, out of a total population of 3,914,000.

News.Az