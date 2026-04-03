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Pro-kyiv
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The inaugural OFC Pro League is heading into its decisive phase, with all eight clubs gathering in Auckland for the competition’s knockout rounds and final matches.04 May 2026-10:15
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Dell Pro Max 14 Premium is a high-tier mobile workstation designed for professionals who require significant power in a portable 14-inch form factor.03 May 2026-17:24
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The Azerbaijani Parliament's Temporary Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats has released a statement addressing the information campaign conducted by pro-Armenian groups against Azerbaijan.02 May 2026-11:37
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Palestinians in Gaza's Deir el-Balah will vote this weekend in municipal elections that will feature some pro-Hamas candidates, offering a rare barometer of the terrorist group's popularity.22 Apr 2026-17:10
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New rumors surfacing today have revealed the four color options Apple is reportedly planning for its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.17 Apr 2026-17:13
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An unexploded mortar shell has been discovered more than 200 years after it was fired at the Battle of Culloden, say archaeologists.14 Apr 2026-10:13
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The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain its signature large camera plateau as Apple continues its typical two-year design cycle, though a new red color option may be introduced.13 Apr 2026-10:29
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OpenAI launched a revamped ChatGPT Pro subscription at $100/month, aimed at Codex users requiring more capacity than the $20/month ChatGPT Plus plan.09 Apr 2026-22:57
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Strong demand for the MacBook Neo has created a supply chain problem for Apple, with analysts reporting that stocks of the A18 Pro chips powering the laptop are running low.08 Apr 2026-14:03
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Apple devices, including the iPhone 17 series, iPad, and Apple Watch models, are being offered at discounted prices in a limited-time anniversary sale in India, marking 50 years of the company’s retail presence through an authorised reseller campaign.03 Apr 2026-13:18
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