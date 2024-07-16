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Radioactive
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Four decades after the 1986 nuclear disaster, the Chernobyl exclusion zone has transformed into a vast, unintended nature reserve where wildlife is thriving in the absence of humans .20 Apr 2026-17:12
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At the press of a button, the elevator plunges hundreds of meters in seconds, descending into the dark depths of Onkalo.10 Apr 2026-01:03
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Araghchi warns: Radioactive fallout from Bushehr strikes will devastate Gulf capitals, not Tehran04 Apr 2026-17:42
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No radioactive leakage has been recorded at the Natanz nuclear facility after US and Israeli air strikes, Iranian media reports.03 Mar 2026-21:02
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Japanese nuclear regulators have reported a leak of water containing radioactive tritium during dismantling operations at the Fugen advanced thermal reactor in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan.23 Dec 2025-16:05
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A clove farm in Lampung province, Sumatra, Indonesia has been found to contain Caesium-137, a radioactive isotope, authorities said Monday. Officials stressed that the contamination is limited to the farm and has not spread to other commodities.13 Oct 2025-12:52
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The government has declared a special radioactive contamination event at the Cikande Industrial Estate in Serang, Banten, following the discovery of widespread Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in the area, which has impacted at least nine individuals.03 Oct 2025-18:57
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Workers at the Savannah River Site, a former nuclear weapons production facility in South Carolina, discovered a wasp nest contaminated with radiation earlier this month — but officials say there is no threat to public safety.31 Jul 2025-10:45
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Japan has completed the seventh batch of releasing treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, News.Az reports citing Tokyo-based Kyodo News.16 Jul 2024-13:24
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