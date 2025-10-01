Semi-autonomous

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An average audience of 680,000 viewers watched Semi-Final Two of Eurovision 2026 live on Austria’s ORF 1, with the broadcast achieving a 32% audience share during the final hour of the contest.15 May 2026-16:31
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Holders Paris Saint-Germain secured a Champions League final clash with Arsenal after a 1-1 draw in their second-leg semi-final at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, May 6, giving them a 6-5 aggregate win.07 May 2026-01:46
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Tesla has received a massive order for its Semi truck, marking by far its largest deal for the vehicle to date.06 May 2026-11:50
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The Tesla Semi is getting a new production launch as mass manufacturing on the all-electric truck is gearing up to hit Plaid Mode.02 May 2026-20:14
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Arsenal and Atlético Madrid are still level after a tense 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, setting up a decisive second leg at the Emirates next week.30 Apr 2026-01:47
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Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the UEFA Champions League semi finals after a resilient 2–0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, with Ousmane Dembélé scoring twice to seal a dominant aggregate triumph.15 Apr 2026-02:54
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Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski will host the 70th Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Vienna in May.04 Apr 2026-10:39
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Nexperia’s China unit has secured local silicon wafer supplies to cover its entire 2026 production of key power chips, deepening its split from the Dutch parent company.19 Dec 2025-14:10
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Tesla (TSLA) announced Tuesday that full-scale production of its all-electric Class 8 Semi truck will begin in 2026 at its Gigafactory in Nevada.23 Apr 2025-10:29
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