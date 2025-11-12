Remains of Turkish servicemen killed in Georgia plane crash to be returned to Türkiye

Remains of Turkish servicemen killed in Georgia plane crash to be returned to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remains of Turkish servicemen who lost their lives in the military plane crash in Georgia on Tuesday will be brought back to Türkiye, Burhanettin Duran, head of the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate, has said.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, he wrote on X, adding that the soldiers’ remains will be transported on an A400M aircraft, which had earlier carried rescue teams to Georgia, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He also expressed gratitude to Georgian officials for their swift support and mobilisation following the incident.

News.Az