Azerbaijan conducts new training session for reservists

Another training session for reservists has been held at a military unit of the country’s Special Forces in coordination with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The main objective of the session is to improve the combat training of reservists, teach them new military knowledge, and enhance their practical skills.

During the session held as part of the 2025 training plan, classes were organized to familiarize the reservists with regulations and safety rules. They then carried out exercises on physical, tactical-special, and reconnaissance training at the training center.

