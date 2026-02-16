Jacks' record fifty lifts England to 202-7 vs Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Will Jacks struck the fastest T20 World Cup half-century for England as his side posted 202-7 in a must-win Group C encounter against Italy in Kolkata on Monday.

England needed victory to strengthen their hopes of progressing to the Super Eights, and although several batters made promising starts, it was Jacks who provided the decisive acceleration, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The all-rounder reached his fifty in just 21 balls, setting a new tournament record for England.

Captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat against the lowest-ranked team in the competition. England made a brisk start but lost wickets at regular intervals, preventing them from fully capitalising during the early stages.

By the end of the six-over powerplay, England were 56-2, having lost both openers. Jos Buttler continued his disappointing run in the tournament, dismissed for three, while Phil Salt fell for 28 off 15 balls after a rapid start that included two sixes.

When Jacob Bethell was dismissed for 23 attempting another big shot, England were struggling at 67-3 in the eighth over. Brook briefly counterattacked, striking a four and a six off the opening deliveries of JJ Smuts’ third over, but he edged the next ball to wicketkeeper Gian-Piero Meade while attempting a cut shot, leaving England at 92-4 after 11 overs.

The innings appeared in danger of losing momentum when England slipped to 105-5 in the 13th over. However, Jacks seized control of the contest. He launched a calculated assault, forging a 54-run stand in just 25 balls with Sam Curran, who contributed 25.

After Curran’s departure, Jacks maintained the pressure alongside Jamie Overton, adding a further 35 runs in 16 balls for the seventh wicket. His fourth six brought up his half-century and carried England past 200 for the first time in the tournament.

Jacks finished unbeaten on 53 from just 22 deliveries, ensuring England closed on an imposing 202-7.

An England victory would secure their progression to the Super Eights alongside the already-qualified West Indies cricket team from Group C. A defeat, however, would leave them with a balanced record of two wins and two losses, forcing them to rely on other results in the final round of group fixtures.

News.Az