Bennett’s half-century leads Zimbabwe to 169-2 against Australia

Brian Bennett struck an unbeaten half-century to steer Zimbabwe to 169-2 in their T20 World Cup clash against Australia at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

The 22-year-old opener made a composed 64 not out off 56 balls, hitting seven fours in a measured display built on timing and placement rather than brute force. His knock marked his 10th half-century in T20 internationals, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Zimbabwe’s innings was anchored by a 70-run second-wicket partnership between Bennett and Ryan Burl, who contributed 35. The stand set a national record for Zimbabwe for the second wicket in T20 World Cup history.

Bennett also received solid support from fellow opener Tadiwanashe Marumani, who scored 35 as Zimbabwe built a competitive total after being put in to bat by Australia’s stand-in captain Travis Head.

Zimbabwe entered the contest with confidence after a dominant win over Oman in their tournament opener.

Australia, who defeated Ireland comfortably in their first match, were again without regular captain Mitchell Marsh due to injury. The injury concerns deepened during the match when Marcus Stoinis was struck on his left palm while attempting a return catch midway through his third over. The all-rounder left the field in visible discomfort.

The former champions are already without injured fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, both ruled out of the tournament. However, Tim David returned to the lineup after missing the Ireland match due to a hamstring issue.

News.Az