West Indies cruise past Italy ahead of T20 Super Eights

After being put in to bat, captain Shai Hope led from the front, scoring 75 off 46 balls, including four sixes, to guide his side to 165-6 in what was a dead rubber fixture, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The Caribbean side then comfortably defended the total, bowling Italy out for 123 in 18 overs.

Hope, named player of the match, said he was pleased to contribute but felt there was still room to accelerate late in the innings.

“I always try to contribute. The wicket was good; I felt like I could’ve given the team more impetus at the death,” he said.

Italy, playing in their first World Cup, ended their campaign with one win from four matches. Hope admitted facing unfamiliar opponents presented challenges.

“When you face unfamiliar opposition, you plan but are unsure. You are facing many bowlers for the first time,” he noted. “They bowled well in patches, and it was tough to score early on. You have to be ruthless early on.”

Italy struggled throughout their chase, losing wickets at regular intervals against disciplined West Indies bowling. JJ Smuts managed 24 off 27 balls but failed to shift momentum during the middle overs.

Ben Manenti struck 26 from 21 deliveries before Gudakesh Motie dismissed him with four overs remaining. From 115-7, Italy’s innings quickly unraveled.

Shamar Joseph starred with the ball, claiming 4-30, while Matthew Forde supported with 3-19. Joseph also impressed in the field, becoming the first player to record four wickets and four catches in a T20 international.

Left-arm spinner Motie returned 2-24 from his four overs.

The West Indies will begin their Super Eights campaign against Zimbabwe in Mumbai on Monday, followed by matches against South Africa and co-hosts India.