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Tamil
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 state-run liquor outlets operated by TASMAC, particularly those located near educational institutions, places of worship, and transport hubs.12 May 2026-11:45
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Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has entered a period of uncertainty after the latest Assembly election produced a hung verdict, with no party securing the numbers required to form a stable government on its own.07 May 2026-10:00
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Popular actor Joseph Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), are on the verge of ousting the ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.04 May 2026-23:09
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed a "record win" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, marking the first time the Hindu nationalist party is poised to govern the state.04 May 2026-23:03
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Trisha Krishnan marked the eve of her 43rd birthday with a visit to the Tirupati Temple, sharing moments from her journey on Instagram. Her spiritual trip came at a politically charged time, as vote counting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began and early trends showed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay taking a strong lead.04 May 2026-11:59
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Early trends from the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections indicate a major political development, with Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) making a striking debut.04 May 2026-11:46
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Counting of votes is underway in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in 98 out of 234 constituencies across the state, as of 10:45 a.m. on Monday (May 4, 2026).04 May 2026-09:28
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The more than 85 percent turnout in Tamil Nadu represents an exceptional level of democratic participation and indicates heightened political awareness among voters.24 Apr 2026-20:53
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A record voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections has intensified the political contest in the state, with senior leaders from major parties stepping up their campaigns ahead of the next phase of voting.24 Apr 2026-10:15
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