Bengal election 2026: Amit Shah reacts to record turnout

+ ↺ − 16 px

A record voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections has intensified the political contest in the state, with senior leaders from major parties stepping up their campaigns ahead of the next phase of voting.

India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the high participation rate was a “clarion call for a new era,” as campaigning heats up across the state, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are locked in a high-stakes battle, with rallies and roadshows taking place across multiple constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been addressing election rallies, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading the Trinamool Congress campaign on the ground.

With the second phase of voting scheduled for April 29, political activity in the state has reached a peak, with both sides focusing heavily on voter outreach and mobilisation.

Meanwhile, attention is also turning to post-poll analysis in other states where voting has already concluded, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry.

Election officials have noted strong voter engagement in the early phases, which analysts say could play a crucial role in shaping the final outcome of the multi-phase contest.

The situation remains dynamic as campaigns intensify in the final stretch before the next round of voting.

News.Az