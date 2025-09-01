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A Russian drone strike hit central Kharkiv early Friday, damaging metro entrances, public transport infrastructure and injuring a civilian, local officials said.16 May 2026-09:22
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Russian armed forces struck Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv with a drone, causing a fire and injuring four people, city mayor Ihor Terekhov said.07 May 2026-13:16
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A Russian drone struck a civilian business in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, killing two people and wounding five others, local officials reported.11 Mar 2026-10:59
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Russian forces launched another drone attack on Kharkiv overnight, damaging private homes and farm buildings in the Kholodnohirskyi district, officials said.10 Mar 2026-11:39
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Kharkiv came under a combined Russian drone and missile attack overnight, with a residential high-rise directly hit and a gas pipeline damaged, local officials said early Thursday.26 Feb 2026-09:45
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Russia launched several missiles at critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv on Monday, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.19 Jan 2026-14:49
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A series of Russian missile attacks struck the suburbs of Kharkiv on December 24, killing one person and wounding 13, local authorities reported.24 Dec 2025-16:27
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A Russian drone strike hit a private kindergarten in Kharkiv, killing a 40-year-old man and injuring five others, including children, local authorities reported.22 Oct 2025-13:52
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Russian forces launched a series of aerial guided bomb attacks on Kharkiv overnight, leaving at least nine people injured and damaging more than a dozen buildings, local officials reported.21 Oct 2025-09:24
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