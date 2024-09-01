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Territorial Sovereignty
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April 23, 2023, became one of the defining dates in the modern history of Azerbaijan. On that day, the Lachin border checkpoint was established — a move that carried not only practical importance for strengthening security, but also symbolized the restoration of full state control over a strategically vital area. Three years later, on April 23, 2026, this development is no longer viewed as a single, isolated step, but rather as a key component of a broader and consistent policy aimed at reinforcing national sovereignty.23 Apr 2026-15:58
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An official of Somalia’s Foreign Ministry has commended Azerbaijan’s support for his country’s territorial integrity.30 Dec 2025-12:11
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President Ilham Aliyev has stated that the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and state sovereignty laid the foundation for a new historical milestone in the country’s development.12 Nov 2025-13:31
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Editor's note: Abulfaz Babazadeh is a scientist and Japanese scholar, political observer, member of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan. The article expresses the author's personal opinion and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.19 Sep 2025-10:00
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On Friday, Türkiye reaffirmed its support for Syria's territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty, expressing its willingness to contribute to restoring peace in the war-torn country.18 Jul 2025-23:17
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Azerbaijan has laid the foundation of a new status quo in the South Caucasus based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Thursday.13 Mar 2025-14:06
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The European Council on Thursday reiterated its continued support for Ukraine, stressing that "no initiative about Ukraine can be taken without Ukraine," News.Az reports citing foreign media.17 Oct 2024-21:40
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Azerbaijan has entered into a new era having restored its rights to sovereignty and territorial integrity safeguarded under the UN Charter, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.24 Sep 2024-09:58
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The Western Azerbaijan Community on Monday strongly condemned the recent biased and slanderous statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.23 Sep 2024-11:41
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