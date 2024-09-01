April 23, 2023, became one of the defining dates in the modern history of Azerbaijan. On that day, the Lachin border checkpoint was established — a move that carried not only practical importance for strengthening security, but also symbolized the restoration of full state control over a strategically vital area. Three years later, on April 23, 2026, this development is no longer viewed as a single, isolated step, but rather as a key component of a broader and consistent policy aimed at reinforcing national sovereignty.

23 Apr 2026-15:58