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Territories
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A Swedish court has approved a request from Ukrainian prosecutors to seize the cargo vessel CAFFA, a ship that Ukraine alleges was involved in the illegal export of goods from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.05 Jun 2026-05:30
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“The geopolitical situation that emerged after the 44-day war, which ended the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, as well as subsequent developments such as the initialing of the text of the peace treaty in Washington on August 8, 2025, have created conditions for durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”13 May 2026-16:30
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Kenyan television channel TV47 has aired a report on the demining process in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.06 May 2026-09:42
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Israeli occupiers attacked a Palestinian man on Friday in the West Bank city of Hebron, local sources said.01 May 2026-17:43
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The occupation of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories by Armenia for nearly 30 years was not limited to the forcible alteration of the military and political status quo; it was also accompanied by a systematic, deliberate, and ideologically driven policy of cultural destruction.24 Apr 2026-09:40
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze spoke at an international forum in Turkmenistan on Friday, briefly referencing the occupation of two Georgian regions without naming the responsible party.12 Dec 2025-17:06
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Editor's note: Peter Marko Tase is an Honorary Professor of American Diplomatic History and U.S. Foreign Policy at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Republic of Azerbaijan. He is also the founder of the Azerbaijan–United States Economic and Education Council. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect the opinions of News.Az.29 Oct 2025-07:46
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According to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, 266 families—totaling 963 individuals—were resettled in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in August 2025.29 Aug 2025-18:05
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