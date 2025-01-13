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Terrorism Attack
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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed that a senior Mossad official involved in Iran-related operations was killed in a car bomb explosion, according to a statement released by the group.04 Jun 2026-17:30
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The Joint Terrorism Analysis Center raised the terror threat level to severe, which indicates that there's a high likelihood of an attack in the next six months. The UK's terror threat level has been raised from substantial to severe after two Jewish men were attacked in the northern London neighborhood of Golders Green on Wednesday.01 May 2026-08:23
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A group of armed militants attacked a vehicle belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday but were forced to retreat after being confronted by IRGC forces.29 Apr 2026-13:46
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Ukrainian forces also struck an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, deep inside Russian territory, Ukraine´s General Staff said Sunday.26 Apr 2026-16:32
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The teenager, a British national from Brent, north-west London, who has not been named because of his age, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 21.He pleaded guilty to arson not endangering life.22 Apr 2026-10:59
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British prosecutors said on Friday (April 4, 2026) they had charged three men in connection with an arson attack last month on Jewish community ambulances in north London.04 Apr 2026-13:24
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The Baku Court for Grave Crimes held a preliminary hearing on Friday for three individuals accused of plotting a terrorist attack against a foreign embassy in Azerbaijan.06 Mar 2026-11:58
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Naveed Akram, the man accused of carrying out the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack, appeared in a Sydney court on Monday after being formally charged with 59 offenses linked to the fatal mass shooting.16 Feb 2026-09:30
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A suicide bomber suspected of having links to Islamic State tried to target a church in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on New Year's Eve before detonating his explosive belt near a security patrol, killing one member and wounding two others, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.01 Jan 2026-10:56
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The Ukrainian army’s attack against the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region is energy terrorism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, News.az reports citing TASS.13 Jan 2025-20:36
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