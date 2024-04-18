France keeps pursuing colonial policy: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

France stands as the sole country worldwide that continues a colonial policy, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an conference on “New Caledonia: history, modern challenges, and the expected future” hosted by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis.

Ganjaliyev noted that every decade, the number of Kanaks decreases while the number of ethnic French increases.

“France blames some countries for various problems, but does not notice the beam in its own eye. Today, France is perhaps the only country that retains colonial territories called 'overseas departments' and pursues a colonial policy,” the MP pointed out.

He emphasized that, while blaming others for undermining democracy, France had occupied and violated the Kanak people's rights since 1873.

News.Az