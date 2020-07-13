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Ukraine-russia Border
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Slovakia temporarily closed several border crossings with Ukraine after Russian drone attacks targeted Ukraine’s western Zakarpattia region, prompting security measures on both sides of the frontier.14 May 2026-16:08
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Armenia continues its attempts to move out from under Russian influence. It is doing so gradually, without abrupt moves, wary that the former “big brother” might shift its focus from the bombing of Ukraine and turn close attention to its southern outpost. Such a possibility, despite Moscow’s deep involvement in the Ukrainian campaign, still exists.04 Mar 2026-09:48
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The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Sumy region has reportedly requested the redeployment of personnel from the State Border Service who are currently stationed along Ukraine’s border with the EU.12 Feb 2026-09:57
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Ukraine is bolstering its border security with Belarus through the construction of fortifications and the expansion of its video surveillance system.08 Jan 2025-22:59
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