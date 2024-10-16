Ukrainian Parliament unanimously supports Ukraine's Victory Plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) unanimously supports the Victory Plan, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented at a meeting on 16 October, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, said after a closed meeting of the parliamentary leadership, factions, and groups with President Zelenskyy on implementing the Victory Plan, News.Azz reports.

"The Ukrainian Parliament has received the Victory Plan of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Parliament unanimously supports the Victory Plan proposed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian Parliament is fully involved in implementing the Victory Plan," Stefanchuk said.Recall that Zelenskyy presented his Victory Plan, which consists of five points and three secret appendices.

News.Az