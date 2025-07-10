Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders discuss different aspects of normalization agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed different aspects of inter-state normalization agenda during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, it was confirmed that bilateral negotiations represent the most efficient format to address all issues concerning the normalization process, and on this basis, it was agreed to continue such result-oriented dialogue, News.Az reports.

The leaders, taking stock of the progress made with respect to border delimitation process, instructed the respective state commissions to continue practical work in this regard.

The sides also agreed to continue bilateral negotiations and confidence-building measures between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani president and the Armenian premier expressed their gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates for the warm hospitality and organization of their bilateral meeting.

News.Az