Azerbaijan’s soft power: Building global respect through tolerance

At a time when many regions of the world struggle with ethnic division, religious extremism, and cultural polarization, Azerbaijan stands out as a country where diversity has become a foundation of unity rather than a source of conflict. Situated at the intersection of Eastern and Western civilizations, Azerbaijan has historically served as a bridge between cultures, religions, and peoples.

Over the last two decades, this inherited tradition of coexistence has been transformed into a conscious state policy promoting religious freedom, national equality, and intercultural dialogue. Today, Azerbaijan presents an internationally recognized model of multicultural development and interethnic harmony.

This article explores how Azerbaijan has strengthened religious and national tolerance in the 21st century through legal frameworks, institutional reforms, cultural preservation, education, and international initiatives, turning tolerance into both a national identity and a diplomatic asset.

The tradition of peaceful coexistence in Azerbaijan predates modern statehood. Located on the ancient Silk Road, the region historically welcomed traders, travelers, and scholars of diverse backgrounds. Islam, Christianity, and Judaism developed side by side, shaping a culture of mutual respect. This historical experience created a unique social environment in which different ethnic groups and religious communities learned to coexist without systemic conflict.

One of the most striking examples is the Red Village (Qırmızı Qəsəbə) in Guba, home to the Mountain Jewish community since the 18th century. It remains one of the only compact Jewish settlements outside Israel that has continuously existed for centuries. The uninterrupted presence of this community illustrates that religious tolerance in Azerbaijan is not a recent political invention, but a deeply rooted social reality.

The Red Village (Qırmızı Qəsəbə) in Guba

Modern Azerbaijani statehood gave this historical tradition a firm legal foundation. The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, adopted in 1995, guarantees equality for all citizens regardless of ethnicity, language, or religion. It enshrines freedom of conscience and confirms the secular nature of the state, ensuring that no religion is privileged and none is discriminated against. These provisions created the juridical basis for protecting diversity as a constitutional value.

To manage state–religion relations transparently, the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations regulates the registration of religious communities, supports their legal activities, and prevents discrimination or extremism. As a result, Muslim, Christian, Jewish, and other religious communities function freely, legally, and securely within the country.

While tolerance has historical roots, the past 20 years have witnessed its transformation into a structured national strategy. Beginning in the 2000s and intensifying after 2010, Azerbaijan deliberately promoted multiculturalism as a cornerstone of domestic stability and international positioning.

The establishment of the Baku International Humanitarian Forum in 2011 created a global platform where world leaders, academics, and Nobel laureates gather to discuss intercultural cooperation. In 2014, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center was founded to research, promote, and institutionalize Azerbaijan’s multicultural model. A defining milestone came in 2016, when the President of Azerbaijan declared the “Year of Multiculturalism,” launching nationwide academic conferences, cultural exhibitions, and educational initiatives dedicated to diversity and inclusion.

These steps moved tolerance from tradition to policy, making it part of Azerbaijan’s long-term development vision.

A key indicator of genuine tolerance is how a state treats the heritage of different faiths. Over the last two decades, Azerbaijan has invested significantly in restoring and protecting religious monuments of various communities. Synagogues in Baku and Guba have been renovated with state support, Catholic and Orthodox churches have been reconstructed, and ancient Alban-Udi Christian temples in Nij and Sheki are preserved under state protection. Jewish schools and cultural centers operate freely, reflecting an environment of trust and inclusion.

In a predominantly Muslim society, such comprehensive protection of non-Muslim religious heritage sends a strong message: diversity is not merely accepted but institutionally safeguarded.

Another distinctive achievement of the past decade is the integration of multiculturalism into education. The subject “Azerbaijani Multiculturalism” is taught at national universities and has been introduced in several foreign academic institutions, including universities in Italy, Poland, Russia, and Turkey. Through academic programs, Azerbaijan exports its experience as a study model for managing diversity.

The Multiculturalism Center also organizes international summer and winter schools, bringing together young participants from dozens of countries to experience intercultural dialogue in practice. Youth forums, cultural exchange programs, and interfaith events further nurture a generation that sees diversity as a social advantage rather than a challenge.

Azerbaijan has extended its tolerance policy into global diplomacy. In partnership with UNESCO and the United Nations, Baku regularly hosts the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and summits of world religious leaders. These gatherings position Azerbaijan as a mediator between civilizations and a platform for discussing global peacebuilding strategies.

Opening of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku. 2024

International organizations increasingly describe Azerbaijan as a regional center of multicultural dialogue, enhancing its global image and soft power influence.

One of the most frequently cited examples of Azerbaijan’s tolerant environment is its Jewish community. International media and academic studies recognize Azerbaijan as one of the safest places for Jews in the Muslim world, with no history of institutional antisemitism. Jewish citizens actively participate in public life, operate schools and cultural institutions, and maintain strong ties with Israel. This case demonstrates how religious tolerance contributes directly to international diplomatic partnerships.

Following the restoration of sovereignty over formerly occupied territories, Azerbaijan announced an inclusive reconstruction policy. Religious monuments of all faiths — mosques, churches, cemeteries — are being cataloged and restored. This approach signals that even after conflict, Azerbaijan remains committed to preserving the multicultural character of its cultural landscape. It reinforces the message that peacebuilding and tolerance go hand in hand.

Over the last two decades, Azerbaijan has successfully transformed a centuries-old tradition of coexistence into a modern, institutionalized model of religious and national tolerance. Constitutional equality, state-supported cultural preservation, educational innovation, youth engagement, and international dialogue have made multiculturalism a defining feature of Azerbaijan’s national identity. In an increasingly divided world, Azerbaijan’s experience illustrates that diversity, when supported by policy and social trust, becomes a foundation for stability, development, and global cooperation.

For many years, Azerbaijan has provided annual financial support to ethnic and religious minorities, viewing the preservation of interethnic and interfaith balance as one of the key pillars of domestic stability. Unlike purely declarative statements, this approach reflects a consistent state practice in which tolerance is закреплено not only at the level of values, but also through concrete and institutionalized support mechanisms. The latest decision taken on January 7, 2026, by President Ilham Aliyev fits logically into this long-standing policy framework. It once again confirms that the state’s approach toward ethnic and religious communities is systematic rather than situational, and does not depend on external circumstances or short-term domestic political considerations. Of particular importance is the balanced and inclusive nature of this support. Public funding covers a wide range of confessional and ethno-cultural groups, thereby avoiding any hierarchy of “privileged” versus “secondary” communities. This model strengthens trust between the state and society, minimizes the potential for social fragmentation, and fosters a shared sense of civic belonging regardless of religious or ethnic identity. From a practical standpoint, regular financial assistance enables religious communities to maintain their infrastructure, develop cultural and educational initiatives, and—most importantly—operate within a legal and transparent framework. This significantly reduces the risks of radicalization and external interference, making such policy an effective instrument for the prevention of extremism. Finally, in the international dimension, these decisions enhance Azerbaijan’s soft power. At a time when many countries are facing rising xenophobia and religious tensions, Baku demonstrates an alternative model: a secular state that consciously invests in diversity as a resource for sustainable development. In this context, the annual support for ethnic and religious minorities functions not only as an internal social mechanism, but also as a meaningful element of the country’s foreign policy positioning.

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az