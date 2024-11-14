EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan’s finance minister on $2 billion investments and new corridors with Azerbaijan
Photo: News.Az
News.Az presents an interview with Muhammad Aurangzeb, Finance Minister of Pakistan.- How do you assess the potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in trade and investment?
- Obviously, oil and gas are the most prominent sectors. This is an area of great interest for both countries. Mining is another field we can explore together. I believe that, from a finance and investment perspective, there are significant opportunities for our countries. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has announced a $2 billion investment in Pakistan, indicating the substantial potential for investment and financial flows between our nations.
- What can you say about the tourism potential between Baku and Islamabad?
- Tourism is another promising area. Many Pakistani tourists are already visiting Azerbaijan. Baku is a beautiful city—this is my first time here, and I am very impressed with its beauty and layout. I will certainly return for a vacation.
- How can the development of transport and logistics corridors strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and impact regional trade?
- I think the impact will be significant, especially regarding port and railway infrastructure. Pakistan, along with Central Asia and Azerbaijan, could greatly benefit from establishing direct corridors through road and port infrastructure. It’s critical that both countries work together to move this forward.