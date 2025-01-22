How Donald Trump shocked the world on his first day in office

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov

In his inaugural speech, the new president declared the dawn of a golden era for America, promising its expansion and strengthening. He pledged to bring peace and a spirit of unity to the world. Despite this pacifist tone, Trump emphasized his intention to build the most powerful military the world has ever seen.After taking the necessary oaths, Trump wasted no time. He criticized 78 executive orders issued by Joe Biden, labeling them "subversive and radical." On his first day, Trump called for the reinstatement of the death penalty in all states, lifted restrictions on arms sales to Israel, including the supply of 2,000-pound heavy air bombs, and abolished censorship in the name of restoring freedom of speech. But that was just the beginning. Trump made several radical decisions that could significantly impact global affairs.One of Trump’s first actions was signing an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.As a businessman, Trump has little interest in the romanticism of climate protection. During his first term in office, he withdrew the U.S. from the agreement on June 1, 2017, primarily to boost fossil fuel production. This decision faced significant backlash, leading to the creation of the American Climate Alliance, which aimed to uphold the agreement’s commitments. Trump’s rival, Joe Biden, had promised to bring the U.S. back into the accord if elected and fulfilled this pledge on February 19, 2021.However, Trump was consistent in his stance. On his first day back in office, he again removed what he saw as an obstacle to America’s hydrocarbon expansion and enrichment.Trump also announced the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization, accusing it of incompetence during the COVID-19 pandemic.In April 2020, Trump had already suspended U.S. funding for the WHO, citing its failure to respond promptly to the coronavirus pandemic and alleged complicity with China in concealing critical information about the virus. Critics argued that Trump was merely seeking a scapegoat for his administration's delayed response to the crisis.Today, calls to withdraw from the WHO are even being heard in the United Kingdom. Whether these actions will help prevent future epidemics remains uncertain. Experts believe the move by Trump’s administration is more about avoiding financial contributions to international organizations and asserting U.S. dominance.One of the most peculiar decisions by the new administration was an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "American Gulf."In light of Trump’s recent pointed remarks about Mexico, this move seems like a symbolic step towards his broader intentions. However, this renaming is likely more of a moral boost for proponents of stricter immigration policies. Interestingly, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea are sometimes collectively referred to as the "American Mediterranean." It appears that Trump has already envisioned this unification in his plans.Another notable decision was freezing foreign aid for 90 days to reassess its allocation.This decision aligns with Trump's "America First" policy. The order argued that the foreign aid industry and bureaucracy often conflict with American values and interests, sometimes promoting ideas that undermine harmony and stability both within and between countries. From now on, any foreign aid will be tightly aligned with the president’s foreign policy agenda.Among Trump’s early actions was a controversial executive order pardoning 1,600 participants in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.He also commuted the sentences of 14 members of far-right groups, including Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who had been convicted of inciting rebellion and planning the riot.Perhaps the most polarizing decision was Trump’s new immigration policy.He declared a state of emergency at the southern border and replaced military forces with civilian enforcement. Additionally, he revoked birthright citizenship for children of immigrants born on U.S. soil.These are just a few of the numerous executive orders signed by the new president. Whether Trump can implement these measures and how long his aggressive approach will last remains to be seen. One thing is certain—the world stands on the brink of significant upheaval.

News.Az